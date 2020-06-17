Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Producer Asit Modi Shares Details About Restarting The Shoot

After receiving permission to resume shooting by the government of Maharashtra, many TV serials are gearing up to return to the sets whilst adhering to the guidelines issued to combat the spread of COVID-19. In the same vein, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kummar Modi had earlier revealed that the team of the popular sitcom plans on restarting the shoot at the earliest.

And now, on being quizzed about details related to the resumption of the shoot, the producer told Pinkvilla, "I think every actor understands now that we need to begin the shoot. It's been quite some time since we didn't. We will have to live with the virus now. I know people are scared but what more options do we have? Are we going to hide in our homes for the year? People have to move out of their house for daily needs. I am not saying don't be scared but I feel we need to move with precautions. Like we take precautions while driving, similarly, we must now take precautions for this. We don't know when the vaccine will come, people are assuming different dates but even if it is discovered, to mass-produce the vaccine is no cakewalk. It is difficult, I know but we have to move with precautions. If not now, then later, but we will have to find a way right.”

He went on to add, “The biggest challenge for me is how to ensure the safety of all my cast and crew members. Secondly, it is such a difficult time and comedy is such a difficult genre, how to give that happiness quotient in every episode. Thirdly, the rainy season has commenced and there are so many regulations, we will have to work very hard hard, it is not easy. The government has given the guidelines but executing it on the ground level is not as easy as it sounds, we are doing our homework and paperwork on the same. Some guidelines which are sort of not practical for us to do, we are discussing with the concerned authorities, so everything is parallelly happening and hoping that the shoot resumes soon.”

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Is Disha Returning To The Show With Spl Episode? Producer Reacts!