Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Rakesh Bedi Joins The Cast As Shailesh Lodha Aka Taarak's Boss

Rakesh Bedi, who was last seen in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, will soon be entering the most popular and long-running sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The veteran actor recently shared more details about his role in an interview with the Times of India. He also stated that the part was first offered to him almost 12 years ago when the show had just started its journey on Sony SAB.

Rakesh who has commenced shooting for the hit series on August 14 said, "It's is very interesting. So, I was narrated this role 12 years ago when Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah began. I am playing the role of Taarak Mehta aka Shailesh Lodha's boss, the character is part of the actual story also in the book. It is a very important role. But things did not materialise as the story did not go in that direction and it was more about Jethalal.

“This time when the shooting started once again started I was called. The show will see a change and my character will be introduced. My character was always part of the show, but it was never introduced or explored," he added.

On being quizzed if he had any apprehensions about resuming work amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, Rakesh said, “Things have changed with the new guidelines coming in, but I am not scared of stepping out because I feel if we won't step out how will we work. I feel whatever has to happen, will happen. I can't keep sitting at home. We sat for five months and we saw how things started getting affected. I feel sitting at home and doing nothing is more devastating.”

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Gurucharan Singh's Father Undergoes Surgery

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Will Disha Vakani Return During Raksha Bandhan Special Episode?