Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Samay Shah Files Police Complaint After Receiving Death Threat

Samay Shah, who plays the role of Gogi in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, had been abused and threatened by a man. The actor shared the same on his Instagram story and revealed that he neither knows the person who threatened to kill him nor the reason why the person was abusing him. As per TOI report, Samay was threatened and abused by a gang of boys at his residential building in Borivali, Mumbai on October 27. The actor has now filed a police complaint.

Although the culprits are unidentified, an image of one of them has been captured in the CCTV footage of the building's security cameras and the actor has filed the case on the basis of the same image.

Samay shared the snapshot from the CCTV footage on his Instagram story and wrote, "This man came in my building two days back, started abusing me for no reason, i have no idea who is he?, what was reason behind abusing me? He was also giving me threat that i will kill you. I am giving this information to all those who love me because I think it would be better for me and my family if something happens. Thankyou."

Samay was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "My entire family and I are under a lot of stress and hence we decided to seek legal help after which we finally filed a police complaint this afternoon."

His mother was quoted by the portal as saying, "It wasn't the first time- in the last 15 days, it is for the third time that we experienced something like this. I can't tell you how disturbed I am with the whole incident. I fear to send him on shoots alone as he must be stalking him. Yesterday, we got hold of the building CCTV footage and we were shocked to see, not only him but there were more than 5 people who were waiting outside the gate. I just hope the police nabs them the soonest."

