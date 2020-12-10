Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Sonu Aka Nidhi Bhanushali's Bikini Pictures Go Viral; Actress Reacts

Nidhi Bhanushali started off as a child actress in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She played the role of Sonu on the show, which made her quite popular. But the actress quit the show a year ago. She is replaced by Palak Sindhwani. Although fans are missing her on-screen presence, she is quite active on social media. Recently, she shared a few pictures from her Goa trip, that set the internet on fire. In a picture, Nidhi was seen posing in a bikini and showed off her fit and curvaceous body. The actress has now reacted to the same.

When asked what suddenly prompted her to share glamorous pictures on your social media handle, she told ETimes TV, "It's just my life. I am putting pictures of the things I do, like everybody else does. Surprisingly, I started trending. Now, that's funny because there are so many important things instead to talk about in today's times. There is so much happening in the country and people find time to talk about my bikini pictures for some reason. I even spoke to some of my friends and we really found it hilarious. It also makes me angry a bit."

Nidhi further said that she didn't expect such reaction as it was not intentional. She further added, "Actually, such feeds don't show up on my phone as I don't follow such news of celebrities. It was only when a few relatives and long-lost friends sent me links that I realised. I said, 'What! People really have the time to talk about this when there's a Kisan Andolan (farmers protest) happening in the country?'"

When asked about her future plans, she said that she is studying to become a filmmaker. She also added that she would really like to do movies or television if something interesting comes up. But for now, she wants to use some time to do things which she could not do earlier as she was busy with TMKOC.

