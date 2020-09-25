Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Team Celebrates As The Show Completed 3000 Episodes
The biggest and the most successful sitcom of Indian Television, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has completed the 3000-episode milestone on September 24, 2020. The huge achievement was celebrated by the makers and the team with director Malav Rajda sharing a bunch of celebratory pics with the cast from the set on his social media account.
He called the milestone as Happysodes and accompanied it with the following caption: “The best time is wen u enjoy with ur team members who are actually more like ur family..” (sic).
The post features a number of cast members such as Ambika Ranjankar (Komal Hathi), Jennifer Mistry (Roshan Sodhi), Palak Sindhwani (Sonu), and Sunayana Fozdar (Anjali Mehta) among others. Check out the post below:
The best time is wen u enjoy with ur team members who are actually more like ur family...🥰🥰🥰
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah started its long illustrious journey back in 2008 and lead actor Dilip Joshi too got nostalgic on social media by sharing a few pictures from his journey. Meanwhile, Mandar Chandwadkar who plays Bhide on the Sony SAB sitcom shares his excitement and spoke about his 12-year journey in an interview with Pinkvilla.
The actor said, "The last 12 years of Being Bhide has up-skilled a lot of new things within me. From inculcating discipline to becoming an aware and responsible citizen. We now aim for achieving bigger milestones and greater success. The journey to this day was not an easy task, every single person on the set be it in the front or behind the camera has worked really hard to achieve this success. I thank Asit Bhai (producer) for everything and will always make him proud."
(1 & 2 /6) It all began with Taarak Bhai’s iconic characters from his ‘Duniya Ne Undha Chashma’ stories in Chitralekha. This cartoon is of the Jethalal I grew up with. Thank you, Taarak Bhai. You are dearly missed. Your smile has kept us going. (3/6) Lucky for me, I had Asit Bhai, a longtime friend, and a seasoned producer who I trusted immensely and had worked with before, offer me the choice of playing Jethalal, adapted by him for television! Thank you, Asit Bhai. (4/6) Fast forward to look tests, a pilot episode, and finally, the first episode that aired on Sab TV on 28th July 2008. We were all given a glimpse into the world of Gokuldham Society for the very first time. We had absolutely no idea that more than a journey, this show would turn into a discovery! (5/6) It’s rightly said that it’s not work, if you love what you do, and the brilliant team that I work with day in day out, have made me fall in love with my work more than ever. To teammates who have had to leave us during the run, we miss you everyday and for me, you will always be an equal part, infact every department of this blessed production is responsible for this achievement today. So, thank you, Team TMKOC. (6/6) Playing this character is a gift that keeps giving. And a huge chunk of the credit goes to the fans and well-wishers of the show who have welcomed us and allowed us to be a part of their lives in so many unimaginable ways! So, thank you to everyone who’s reading this right now. And last but never the least, thanking the Ultimate Maker of this show called Life, for giving us all the constant strength to carry on this mission of spreading smiles. Jay Swaminarayan 🙏🏻☺️ . . . . #taarakmehtakaooltahchashmah #tmkoc #3000happysodes #iloveyou3000 #gratitude #blessed
