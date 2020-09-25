Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Team Celebrates As The Show Completed 3000 Episodes

The biggest and the most successful sitcom of Indian Television, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has completed the 3000-episode milestone on September 24, 2020. The huge achievement was celebrated by the makers and the team with director Malav Rajda sharing a bunch of celebratory pics with the cast from the set on his social media account.

He called the milestone as Happysodes and accompanied it with the following caption: “The best time is wen u enjoy with ur team members who are actually more like ur family..” (sic).

The post features a number of cast members such as Ambika Ranjankar (Komal Hathi), Jennifer Mistry (Roshan Sodhi), Palak Sindhwani (Sonu), and Sunayana Fozdar (Anjali Mehta) among others. Check out the post below:

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah started its long illustrious journey back in 2008 and lead actor Dilip Joshi too got nostalgic on social media by sharing a few pictures from his journey. Meanwhile, Mandar Chandwadkar who plays Bhide on the Sony SAB sitcom shares his excitement and spoke about his 12-year journey in an interview with Pinkvilla.

The actor said, "The last 12 years of Being Bhide has up-skilled a lot of new things within me. From inculcating discipline to becoming an aware and responsible citizen. We now aim for achieving bigger milestones and greater success. The journey to this day was not an easy task, every single person on the set be it in the front or behind the camera has worked really hard to achieve this success. I thank Asit Bhai (producer) for everything and will always make him proud."

