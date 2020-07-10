    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Team Resumes Shooting, Director Malav Rajda Shares Picture From Set!

      By
      |

      As we revealed earlier, many television shows have already resumed work successfully. A few actors shared on social media that their show's producers are taking necessary precautions, due to the Coronavirus crisis.

      Likewise, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kummar Modi had earlier revealed that the team of the popular sitcom plans on restarting the shoot at the earliest.

      TMKOC

      And now, it’s been officially confirmed by the show’s director Malav Rajda that the team has finally resumed shooting after a break of 115 days. He took his social media account to share a picture from the set and wrote, “ROLL...ROLLING....ACTION.....AFTER 115 DAYS SHOOTING FINALLY RESUMES....FEELS SOOOO GOOD TO START WORK....BE READY TO LAUGH AGAIN 🥰🥰🥰” (sic). Check out the post below:

      View this post on Instagram

      ROLL...ROLLING....ACTION.....AFTER 115 DAYS SHOOTING FINALLY RESUMES....FEELS SOOOO GOOD TO START WORK....BE READY TO LAUGH AGAIN 🥰🥰🥰

      A post shared by Malav Rajda (@malavrajda) on

      It must also be recollected that director Malav, who is married to Priya Ahuja (who played Rita Reporter on the show) had previously shared a few pictures of the preparation being done on set to resume work safely. He had shared, “ITS THE FINAL COUNTDOWN.....with my dop here n bhailu doing mock make up....COMING SOON NOW....VERY VERY SOON....STAY TUNED”

      View this post on Instagram

      ITS THE FINAL COUNTDOWN.....with my dop here n bhailu doing mock make up....COMING SOON NOW....VERY VERY SOON....STAY TUNED

      A post shared by Malav Rajda (@malavrajda) on

      Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has had a long and successful journey on Indian Television. The characters of the show, especially Jethalal's played by Dilip Joshi, is most loved by the audience. Meanwhile, Sony SAB has announced that it is all set to air fresh episodes of their shows starting July 13, 2020.

      ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Producer Asit Modi Shares Details About Restarting The Shoot

      ALSO READ: Sony SAB To Air Fresh Episodes Of Your Favourite Serials From July 13

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X