Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Team Resumes Shooting, Director Malav Rajda Shares Picture From Set!

As we revealed earlier, many television shows have already resumed work successfully. A few actors shared on social media that their show's producers are taking necessary precautions, due to the Coronavirus crisis.

Likewise, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kummar Modi had earlier revealed that the team of the popular sitcom plans on restarting the shoot at the earliest.

And now, it’s been officially confirmed by the show’s director Malav Rajda that the team has finally resumed shooting after a break of 115 days. He took his social media account to share a picture from the set and wrote, “ROLL...ROLLING....ACTION.....AFTER 115 DAYS SHOOTING FINALLY RESUMES....FEELS SOOOO GOOD TO START WORK....BE READY TO LAUGH AGAIN 🥰🥰🥰” (sic). Check out the post below:

It must also be recollected that director Malav, who is married to Priya Ahuja (who played Rita Reporter on the show) had previously shared a few pictures of the preparation being done on set to resume work safely. He had shared, “ITS THE FINAL COUNTDOWN.....with my dop here n bhailu doing mock make up....COMING SOON NOW....VERY VERY SOON....STAY TUNED”

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has had a long and successful journey on Indian Television. The characters of the show, especially Jethalal's played by Dilip Joshi, is most loved by the audience. Meanwhile, Sony SAB has announced that it is all set to air fresh episodes of their shows starting July 13, 2020.

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Producer Asit Modi Shares Details About Restarting The Shoot

ALSO READ: Sony SAB To Air Fresh Episodes Of Your Favourite Serials From July 13