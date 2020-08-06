Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Will Disha Vakani Return During Raksha Bandhan Special Episode?

Disha Vakani, who plays the role of Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has been on a maternity break since the past two years and has not returned to the show. Every now and then, there have been reports of her re-entry, but neither makers confirmed the reports nor did she return. It was only during Navratri special episode which was aired last year, the audience got to see a glimpse of the actress. Now, yet again, there are reports that the actress might return to the show during Raksha Bandhan special episode.

An entertainment portal's report suggests that there is a high possibility of Disha's comeback for a special Rakhi celebration episode in TMKOC. Many must be aware that Mayur Vakani, who plays the role of Disha's on-screen brother (Sunderlal), is her brother in real life too. Recently, the actor returned from Ahmedabad to commence shoot. It has to be seen if Disha too will return!

Meanwhile, her co-star and friend Jennifer Mistry, who is seen as Mrs. Sodhi in TMKOC, in her latest interview with TOI spilled the beans about Disha's return.

Jennifer had said, "I miss her a lot and even fans miss her a lot. But because I was in her shoes a few years ago I can totally relate to her situation. I understand right now for her, Stuti her daughter is of priority. I am sure she will be back soon. The good thing is we are in touch and whenever we miss each other we talk over the phone. We have to understand family is also important. She wanted to get married and start a family and when finally the moment has arrived we shouldn't disturb her. She's just enjoying her family life and we should let her be like that."

Well, we hope Disha returns soon as audiences are eagerly waiting to watch Dayaben!

