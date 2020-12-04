Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Writer Dies By Suicide; Family Blames Cyber Fraud For His Untimely Demise

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah writer Abhishek Makwana died by suicide last week. The show's writer was reportedly found hanging in his flat in Kandivali, Mumbai on November 27. As per a Mumbai Mirror report, Abhishek Makwana's family has alleged that he was a victim of cyber fraud and blackmail. The report suggests that the family and friends of the deceased have also been getting calls from the fraudsters after his death, demanding that they pay all the money back, as they were made guarantors in a loan.

As per the report, the Charkop Police has registered a case of accidental death and recorded the family's statements wherein his brother Jenis revealed that Abhishek's email records show financial fraud.

According to the police, Abhishek Makwana's suicide note mentioned financial troubles that he had been facing over the past few months, but does not reveal any details.

Jenis was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "I checked my brother's mails because ever since he passed away, I got multiple phone calls from different numbers demanding to be paid back loans he owned someone. One call was a number registered in Bangladesh, one in Myanmar and others were from different states of India."

He further added, "From what I understood from the email record, my brother first took a small loan from one of the 'easy loan' apps that charge very high rate of interest. I looked at the transactions between them and my brother closely after that. I noticed that they keep sending small amounts despite my brother not applying for the loans. Their interest rates are as high as 30 per cent."

On the other hand, the police said that they have approached the bank for the transaction details, and phone service providers for the call records, but right now, there is no solid evidence of fraud or that the company was harassing the deceased. The police stated that as and when they establish anything, they will proceed with the necessary action against the company.

Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM

