Tamas: Netizens Give Thumbs Up To Rashami Desai-Adhvik Mahajan's Short Film; Praise Rashami

Rashami Desai and Adhvik Mahajan came together for the first time for the short film Tamas, which was released yesterday on YouTube. The short film depicted the troubles that people went through during the COVID-19 lockdown. It revolves around a young man, Rishi (Adhvik), who tries to commit suicide but his neighbour, Saina/Sania played by Rashami stops him. The story unfolds on how they create a bond without meeting each other until the end!

Although Rashami's screen presence was short, her impact was huge. Fans trended Rashami and the short film on social media. Take a look at what tweeples have to say!

@AfrinRubyat "You Delivered beautiful message..Rashu movie is nice bt we wanted more...plz come back soon..can't wait more..abb to adat si ho geyi hain tum ko roj dekhna..love you Infinity #RashamiDesai @TheRashamiDesai #Tamas." @Kridha_rocks "Both #RashamiDesai and #Tamas are trending..Tht's the love our Rashami is getting from the Audience, two unplanned trends woahhh.. U r shining love, keep going♡♡♡♡♡♡#RashamiDesai #AdhvikMahajan." Akshay Gupta "TAMAS...What a concept... Short film with a powerful msg.. Gr88 acting done by Adhvik and @TheRashamiDesai.. #RashamiDesai #Tamas." @Anantar35018436 "Honestly #Tamas was a Decent Watch With a beautiful message In the End by @TheRashamiDesai And well acted by #AdhvikMahajan .I loved This dialogue by Rashami. "Lockdown Insaano par laga hai , Pyaar aur insaaniyat pe nahi"...👏🙌❤ #RashamiDesai."

