Tannaz Irani On Apna Time Bhi Aayega: This Would Be My First Time Playing A Negative Role On TV

Tannaz Irani will soon be seen on the small screen in the role of a royal, her first negative role in Zee TV’s upcoming show Apna Time Bhi Aayega. The actress will play Maharani Rajeshwari Singh Rawat, the Maharani of the Rajawat Khandaan of Jaipur who is fiercely proud and a snobbish elitist. Tannaz about up about her character and her new venture in an interview with the Times of India.

Tannaz shared, "The grandeur of the role really impressed me. While I have played several grey characters in theatre, this would be my first time I would be stepping into such a role on television. I have mostly played the happy-go-lucky, bubbly girl-next-door, but as an actor, there is nothing more satisfying than the opportunity to experiment with the characters I get to play on screen. Maharani Rajeshwari Singh Rawat is a tough woman to please. She is a stern believer of class distinction and the importance of lineage because royalty runs in her blood."

Speaking about the look of her character the actress added, " I truly feel blessed that even though the character is grey, I have a royal avatar which is something I can totally relate to and which the viewers haven't really seen me in. My look mostly features sarees made of classy fabrics like silk, organza, paired with heavy kundan jewellery to enhance my avatar."

Apna Time Bhi Aayega will premiere on October 20. It narrates an inspiring story of a young girl who aims to achieve success and respect whilst breaking free from the shackles of background and class boundaries to carve her own destiny and place in society.

