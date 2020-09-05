Teachers' Day EXCLUSIVE! Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2’s Kanika & Mohit Talk About Their Favourite Teachers

Teachers play an important role in everybody's life. Great teachers have the ability to change lives for the better. They spend their life teaching good values that a person should possess. They help or guide a person when needed. On the occasion of Teachers' Day today (September 5), Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 actors Kanika Kapur and Mohit Kumar became nostalgic and spoke to Filmibeat about their favourite teachers and were all praise for them.

While Kanika said her favourite teacher during school days was her English teacher, who taught her about the importance of education, Mohit revealed his favourite is Biology teacher, who has always been his guide in life.

Kanika Kapur, who plays the role of Suman in Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 said, "My favourite teacher during my school days was my English teacher. She was more like a friend to me. She was the one who made me fall in love with books. I remember discussing everything with her from studies and books to movies. I was really lucky to find a teacher like her, who made me love studies and taught me the importance of education."

Mohit Kumar, who plays the role of Shravan in EDKV 2, said, "Most of the people know that Biology was my favourite subject in school, but very few know that a major reason of it was my Biology teacher, who was my favourite teacher. I really liked the way she explained the subject and the syllabus. But not only that, she has always been my guide in life. I am still in touch with her and make it a point to visit her whenever I visit Bhiwani."

