Teejay Sidhu Opens Up On Being Shamed As 'Too Skinny' During Pregnancy

Actor Karanvir Bohra and wife Teejay Sidhu are expecting their 3rd child together. Teejay often shares updates on her Instagram profile with fans and in her recent post, she talked about body positivity. Teejay opened up on being shamed for being 'too skinny' during pregnancy. She also reminded everyone that "Every pregnancy body is different - love yours, just as it is."

Sharing a smiling picture of herself from her maternity photoshoot, Teejay wrote "People tell me I'm too skinny, that I should be heavier, especially since I'm expecting. (This is my 5 months pregnancy pic.) But for me, putting on is as hard, as losing is for others. And in the first trimester, I had terrible nausea, couldn't eat anything! (Hardly any 'pregnancy glow')."

She also reminded fans that there is no such thing as an "ideal" weight. The caption added, "Now I eat properly, I've put on weight, but it only shows on my tummy. I can't help the way I am. I would tell anyone who's an expecting mom, whether you're on the thin/heavier side, embrace your maternity body. Don't take opinions too seriously. As long as you are healthy, there is no 'ideal' weight. Every pregnancy body is different - love yours, just as it is."

Teejay Sidhu and Karanvir Bohra are a fan favourite couple, and they also appeared in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 4. The duo has twin daughters Raya Bella and Vienna, whom they welcomed in October 2016. On the other hand, Karanvir Bohra has been seen in TV shows such as Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava, Just Mohabbat, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Shararat, Qubool Hai, Naagin and many others.

