    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
      Tejasswi Prakash Elated As Her Fans Make Donations To Celebrate Her 2 Million Mark On Instagram

      Tejasswi Prakash, who became popular with her show, Swaragini, and is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, has hit a new milestone. The Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka actress has made two million mark in Instagram. Her fans celebrated the same by making donations to help the kids, stray animals and the starving under her name. This gesture has impressed her, who took to social media to thank her fans.

      Tejasswi Prakash Is Impressed With Her Fans’ Gesture

      Tejasswi shared the snapshots of the donations made by her fans. The actress also named the fans at the end of her post. She mentioned that she is blessed to have fans like them and said that this gives her a feeling of responsibility to work harder every day.

      Tejasswi Says She’s Blessed To Have Such Fans

      The actress wrote, "I feel so blessed to have fans like you'll...it's all because of you'll that today I have 2 million people following my page...it has given me a feeling of responsibility to work harder every day...try new things like I have been...and I have only been able to do all of it because of your unconditional love...and I promise to continue doing so..."

      ‘There Couldn’t Have Been A Better Way Of Celebrating It’

      "This image is of all the donations my fans have done to people who need it ...as a gift to me for the following I have reached today... There couldn't have been a better way of celebrating it...and you'll could only do it because you'll are so kind at heart and probably that's why you'll love me...I honestly don't know if I have even done enough to even deserve it... Mentioning people who took the initiative...thank you again❤️ Ayushi, Farheen, Ganga, Mounika, Neethu, Nia, Payal, Porkalai, Pranavi, Priya, Rup, Sash, Shikha, Soundari, Sravani, Srilatha, Sudhi, Swati, Sweta, Tejaswini, Trisha & Vinay."

      Helly Shah Says…

      Her friend and Swaragini co-actress, Helly Shah was also impressed with Tejasswi's fans' gesture and commented, "This is amazinggg ❤️❤️" To this, Tejasswi wrote, "I know right... I got so emotional when I saw this ❤️."

      (Social media posts are not edited)

      (Images source: Instagram)

      Story first published: Tuesday, May 12, 2020, 14:40 [IST]
