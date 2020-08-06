Bhojpuri Actor Anupama Pathak Allegedly Dies By Suicide Hours After Posting A Video

Bhojpuri film actor and television actor Anupama Pathak was found hanging in her apartment at Mira Road on Sunday, August 9, 2020. Anupama allegedly died by suicide hours after posting a video on her social media handle.

Anupama has named two men in her suicide note, both of whom have been booked for abetment of suicide. She alleged that one of those men had taken away her two-wheeler and refused to return it, whereas the other one had convinced her to invest money in a scheme which had failed. She stated that she was taking the extreme step due to financial stress. Anupama was 40.

A case of abetment of suicide has been booked under section 306 of the IPC, but no arrest has been made yet.

In a ten minute video that she posted on her Facebook page hours before her suicide, Anupama talked about what makes people take such extreme steps.

In 2018, Anupama's 15-year-old daughter had allegedly died by suicide, in another apartment in Mira Road.

ALSO READ: Khushbu Sundar Exposes Man Who Gave Her Rape Threats; Tags West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee In Tweet

ALSO READ: Sameer Sharma Had Shared A Powerful Post On Mental Health After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death