Thalaiva On Discovery: Rajinikanth And Bear Grylls’ Show Drop A Dance Challenge!

Be it for his acting tactics, or for his political statements, Rajinikanth is one such actor who grabs the attention of the masses with ease. Recently his inclusion in Discovery Channel's Into The Wild with Bear Grylls has created a buzz among the netizens. To turn up the heat, the channel has come with a dance challenge #ThalaivaOnDiscovery urging people to share their dance moves on Vaanga song. Discovery took to it it's Twitter handle with a video of people dancing on the dappankuthu (a South Indian music genre) beat.

A mass celebration, all over the nation! Join the party by taking the challenge. Download the song from https://t.co/lBNnSD1T84 and share your dance moves with #ThalaivaOnDiscovery. Tune in to the show on 23 March at 8 PM. @BearGrylls @Rajinikanth

The tweet read, "A mass celebration, all over the nation! Join the party by taking the challenge. Download the song from http:/discoverychannel.co.in/thalaivaondiscovery.... and share your dance moves with #ThalaivaOnDiscovery. Tune in to the show on 23 March at 8 PM @BearGrylls @Rajinikanth Co-powered by: @pharmeasyapp." The host of the show has also given his support to the challenge as he replied, "Count me in!! 😁💪👍🎉 #loveIndia @rajinikanth @DiscoveryIN #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls #thalaivaondiscovery."

Rajinikanth had earlier expressed his joy in making his television debut with Into The Wild, "Bear Grylls has tested the survival skills of multiple celebrity guests, pushing them to their limits. I look forward to the survival challenge in the mesmerizing wilderness of India".The actor had visited Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka to shoot for the programme. Interestingly, Rajinikanth becomes the second Indian to be featured in the Grylls show after Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier, the makers had released a teaser of the episode, announcing the premiere date and time of the survival show which is at 8 pm on 23rd March.