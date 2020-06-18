    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Thapki Pyar Ki's Irfan Dies Due To COVID-19; Jaya Bhattacharya Feels Proper Treatment Can Save Lives

      The Coronavirus pandemic has made many people's life miserable. During such a time, many celebrities have come forward to lend a helping hand to the needy, and one such celebrity is Thapki Pyar Ki actress Jaya Bhattacharya. Recently, the actress took to social media to reveal that the character artist of the show, Irfan died after contracting Coronavirus. She was upset and believed that proper and timely treatment can save lives.

      Jaya shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram account. In the first picture, Irfan was seen wearing the costume of a teddy bear. The actress wrote, "The guy inside this, our Irfan, is no more. He was unwell from a long time. I kept on asking him for his reports to try to understand what the basic issue was that was creating all his health problems since the last 2 years but... Gulab Dada told me of his being in hospital and on a bad state some days ago and then his weak body contracted corona. Today news from Susu, Irfan is no more."

      She further wrote, "I am no medicine person but if we get to the correct doctor at the correct time for correct diagnosis we can save a life...thats what I believe. I feel like sh*t right now."

      Thapki actress Jigyasa Singh, Pooja Sahu, Nitanshi Goel and others express grief. Jigyasa wrote, "😔😔 May his beautiful soul RIP." Pooja commented "This is really sad May his soul Rest in peace 😔😔🙏" while Nitanshi wrote, "This is really saddening😞😞 May his soul rest in peace 🙏🏻." Manish Gopalni commented, "Very sad RIP İrfan 😓😓."

      (Social media posts are not edited)

