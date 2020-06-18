Thapki Pyar Ki's Jaya Bhattacharya Becomes Victim Of Death Hoax; Actress Says She's Alive & Kicking
We had just reported that Thapki Pyar Ki actress Jaya Bhattacharya revealed on her Instagram account that a character artist from her show, Irfan, who had been unwell since the last two years, died after contracting Coronavirus in the hospital. The actress also wished that if given proper treatment on time, people's lives can be saved. But looks like a user misunderstood this, and wrote that Jaya Bhattacharya lost her life due to COVID-19!
Jaya Bhattacharya Says She’s Alive & Kicking
Jaya shared the snapshot and clarified that she is 'alive and kicking'. She wrote, "Ha Ha Ha Ha I am alive and kicking Please guy before putting up a post can you cross check Damn....😂😂😂😂."
Celebs Surprised!
Celebrities and a few fans were surprised with the fake post. Aneri Vajani commented, "Oh god," Ritu Chaudhry wrote, "What the hell ya!" and Shweta Chaudhary wrote, "What the hell 😛😛 live long my Ghost and Dost 💖😊💖😊 But believe me for a second I was shaken and taken aback 💖🙏🏻."
Fans’ Comments
A few fans commented, "News channels are spreading fake news. been seeing you in TV from more than a decade firstly i waz shocked. Then i instantly checked your instagram. take care youself🌹🌹," "What the hell....kuch bhi likhte hai log. May you are blessed with many years of health and fitness. 🙏 People like You are needed💖" and "The way you are working in this pandemic for the strays and needy is a lesson to learn. May you have a great health and life. We love you 💖."
Jaya Is Helping Needy During The Pandemic
Jaya has been helping the needy during the pandemic. She recently provided ration for transgenders and sex workers. The Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2 actress, who has been working for animal welfare since the last 20 years, has also been providing food to hungry stray dogs.
