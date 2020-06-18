Thapki Pyar Ki's Jaya Bhattacharya Becomes Victim Of Death Hoax; Actress Says She's Alive & Kicking

Jaya Bhattacharya Says She’s Alive & Kicking

Jaya shared the snapshot and clarified that she is 'alive and kicking'. She wrote, "Ha Ha Ha Ha I am alive and kicking Please guy before putting up a post can you cross check Damn....😂😂😂😂."

Celebs Surprised!

Celebrities and a few fans were surprised with the fake post. Aneri Vajani commented, "Oh god," Ritu Chaudhry wrote, "What the hell ya!" and Shweta Chaudhary wrote, "What the hell 😛😛 live long my Ghost and Dost 💖😊💖😊 But believe me for a second I was shaken and taken aback 💖🙏🏻."

Fans’ Comments

A few fans commented, "News channels are spreading fake news. been seeing you in TV from more than a decade firstly i waz shocked. Then i instantly checked your instagram. take care youself🌹🌹," "What the hell....kuch bhi likhte hai log. May you are blessed with many years of health and fitness. 🙏 People like You are needed💖" and "The way you are working in this pandemic for the strays and needy is a lesson to learn. May you have a great health and life. We love you 💖."

Jaya Is Helping Needy During The Pandemic

Jaya has been helping the needy during the pandemic. She recently provided ration for transgenders and sex workers. The Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2 actress, who has been working for animal welfare since the last 20 years, has also been providing food to hungry stray dogs.