The Kapil Sharma Show: Anil Kapoor Makes His Debut On A Popular Video Sharing App

Anil Kapoor is the latest Bollywood star to make his grand debut on the video-sharing platform TikTok. Anil made his first appearance on the app during The Kapil Sharma Show. The Welcome star recently appeared on the popular show to promote Malang alongside co-stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha, and Kunal Kemmu.

In midst of fun-filled banter, host Kapil Sharma introduced Anil on the popular video-sharing app. Kapil, who’s already a part of the TikTok community, appeared alongside Anil in his first post. In the video, the ageless actor expresses his happiness on joining the platform and says that he has got a few surprises for his fans and asks them to keep a lookout for his videos on TikTok.

Speaking about the same, Anil added, “My introduction to TikTok was a matter of pure chance. This is yet another gift that Malang has given me! The app is such a fun outlet for creativity and I can’t wait to explore it.”

For the uninitiated, the list of B-Town celebs joining the short-video platform TikTok is only increasing by the day. Popular actors such as Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan, Kajol, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Sidharth Malhotra, and Jacqueline Fernandez are now on the world’s most popular destinations to engage and connect with their fans.

On the work front, Anil Kapoor will next be seen in Mohit Suri’s highly awaited Malang. The movie is set to hit the silver screens on 7th February. He will also commence shooting for Kahar Johar’s magnum opus Takht shortly.

