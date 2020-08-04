The Kapil Sharma Show: Archana's Husband Parmeet, Krushna’s Wife Kashmera & Kiku's Wife To Appear
Recently, The Kapil Sharma Show team resumed work. Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who is known as 'messiah of migrants', had graced the first episode of the show, as a guest post lockdown. As per the latest report, the family members of the cast will be seen as guests in the upcoming episodes.
While Kapil will be hosting the show, Archana Puran Singh's husband Parmeet Sethi, Krushna Abhishek's wife Kashmera Shah, Kiku Sharda's wife Priyanka Sharda will be appearing on the show as guests. Apparently, it is going to be a laugh riot!
According to TOI report, in the family special episode, the guests will be seen revealing things from how they met their respective life partner to how they got married and their journey as couples till now. The actors will be seen dancing and revealing a few candid moments of their lives. Also, the audiences, for a change, will get to see Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek in their original avatar (not as Bumper and Sapna Sharma).
In an interview with Pune Mirror, Kapil expressed his wish of shooting an episode with his wife Ginni Chatrath. He said, "Films are not releasing theatrically right now, so actors won't come often. But, we have done an episode with Archanaji's husband, Parmeet Sethi, Kiku's wife Priyanka and Krushna's wife Kashmira. It was a homely feeling."
Admitting that his wife Ginni won't be stepping out for the next six months, till their baby starts walking, the comedian said, "In fact, I have heard that parents get even busier when the child starts walking. But sometime in the future, we'd like to do an episode with Ginni too."
