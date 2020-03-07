The Kapil Sharma Show: Arun Govil Reveals Ramayan Actors Were Approached To Do Sensuous Photoshoot

Ramayan Actors Were Approached To Do Sensuous Photoshoot

Arun was quoted by IANS as saying, "While we were shooting for Ramayan, a lot of renowned magazines approached me and the other cast members to do sensuous photoshoots for them. They were so desperate that they were ready to pay hefty amounts of money for it. But none of us accepted their offers and we believed that our audiences' look up to and rest their faith in us. We could never take the chance of breaking their trust for money."

Arun Shares Funny Anecdotes

Arun and other actors will also be seen sharing funny anecdotes from the 1987 show. In the promo shared by Sony TV, Kapil was seen jokingly asking the cast if they ever felt itchy wearing the heavily embellished costumes during outdoor shoots. To this, Arun said, "Yahin karna padta tha aur baad mein toh unhe pehnne ki bhi zaroorat nahin padti thi, unko dekhte hi khujli hone lagti thi."

Kapil Asks...

Kapil also asked as to how it felt as they were treated like real Gods. He asked, "Jab kabhi ye log bahar jaate the, log inki aarti karna shuru kardete the, toh kabhi dimaag mein toh aata hoga ki apunich hi bhagwaan hai (referring to Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Sacred Games dialogue)."

Prem Sagar Unveils The Book Based On His Late Father Ramanand Sagar

Also, capturing the magical moments and the legendary life of Ramanand Sagar his son Prem Sagar unveiled a memoire of his father, ‘An Epic Life: Ramanand Sagar, From Barsaat to Ramayan' published by Westland Publications (an Amazon Company) on the show.

In Pic: Ramayan Cast

Presenting a copy of the book to the celebrated actor Kapil Sharma, Prem Sagar shared that how on January 25, 1987, with the telecast of the very first episode of Ramayan, Indian television changed for all time to come. In a matter of weeks, the series became a national obsession and more than three decades later, there has been nothing to match it.