The Kapil Sharma Show: Bharti Singh Refutes Reports Of Resuming Shoot & Sonu Sood Gracing The Show!

The producers of television shows are slowly planning to resume shoot following the new guidelines of the government due to the pandemic. Recently, there were reports that The Kapil Sharma Show's team will begin shooting from June 24, 2020. However, the team member Bharti Singh has refuted the reports. She revealed that Kapil bhai (Sharma) is not very keen to begin the shoot.

Bharti was quoted by ETimesTV as saying, "No, still the situation is not right to start the shoot. Kapil bhai (sharma) is not very keen to start the shoot. He has requested to wait at least till June 30th because there is no point in starting the shoot now because the danger is still there. Nobody wants to risk the life of any staff member or anyone else. We have not been informed by the production house till now, but if they decide to start the shoot I will be the happiest. Like everyone, I have been stuck at home for the last three-and-a-half months and I want to go back on the sets. We have not been informed and if we plan to start, we will announce as there is nothing to hide."

Audience and guests are an important part of The Kapil Sharma Show's format. But due to the pandemic and the new guidelines, the chat shows are allowed to shoot without audience members due to the pandemic. Regarding the same, the comedienne said that the creatives are working on many things currently as their shoots have studio audiences but because the new guidelines, it is not possible to shoot with them. Also, films are not releasing at the moment, which she said is also another reason of concern. She added that the guests should also be open to travel.

It was also said that Sonu Sood will be the first guest after the show resumes shoot. When asked about the same, Bharti said, "No, (laughs) there is no truth to this and I have no information related to this nor I have been informed."

