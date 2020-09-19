The Kapil Sharma Show: Chandan Prabhakar Is Back; Reveals The Reason Behind His Absence

Reason Behind Chandan’s Absence In TKSS

Regarding the reason behind his absence, Chandan was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "I wanted to spend time with my family and that's what I was doing. Also, since I have a baby at home and due to the pandemic, I did not want to rush to any decision. So, I took a break to see how things would be in future and then make my mind. I had never got an opportunity to spend time with family the way I did during this lockdown. When we are working, we always have the work pressure in mind, but during the lockdown, I enjoyed being with my family."

When Chandan Decided To Resume Work

About shooting during the pandemic, the actor said that when shooting resumed, he was scared about how things would work. He also revealed that it was his decision of spending time with family. He also added that it was his decision to return and didn't have much pressure of money. After everyone, especially his team started working, he discussed with his wife and then decided to return as they realised that they have to live with the virus and can't sit at home. He also added that it is better to resume work by taking all the necessary precautions.

Chandan Started Working Day Before Yesterday

Chandan said that he started shooting day before yesterday and was not able to recognise anyone as everyone was wearing a mask, but added that it is fun to be back on the show.

The Team Is Taking All Safety Measures

Although Chandan is missing the live audiences whom he feels are the team's strength, he said that it was necessary as the situation demands. The actor also added that the team is taking all safety measures to keep the virus at bay.

Kapil Sharma’s Reaction On Seeing Chandan After 6 Months

Chandan also revealed his friend and colleague Kapil Sharma's reaction who saw him after six months. He said, "When he saw me for the first time, he said, 'Yaar bada patla hogaya tu.' I replied to him saying, 'Haan income ruki hui thi na, isliye patla hogaya.' We laughed a lot."

We are sure that Chandan's fans, who have been missing him since a long time, will be happy to see him in the show.