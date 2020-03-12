The Kapil Sharma Show: Did Akshay Kumar Snatch Away Kapil Sharma's Advertisement?

The team of Sooryavanshi will soon be gracing the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. The latest promo of the show features host Kapil Sharma welcoming Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty, and Katrina Kaif whilst promising lots of fun in store for the viewers.

The comedian is first seen asking Akshay about his knack to know the winners of award shows in advance. Akshay reminds Kapil that it’s no rocket science and even the audiences these days are smart enough to guess the right answer.

This is followed by Rohit Shetty’s entry on the stage. Kapil razzes the director about the massive success of his previous cop universe movies, Simmba and Singham. This is followed by him jokingly quizzing Rohit about Akshay Kumar’s fee for starring in Sooryavanshi. The Golmaal director then heaps praises on Akshay for his hardworking nature. Check out the teaser here:

And then, Kapil jokingly mentions that Khiladi Kumar took away the advertisement that he was hoping to be featured in. This urges Akshay to throw a cushion at Kapil in all fun and humour. This is accompanied by Kapil welcoming Katrina Kaif on stage. He lauds the ethereal beauty for her fine looks and fitness etiquette. He doesn’t stop there, Kapil in his signature style pulls judge Archana Puran Singh’s leg. He asks Kaif as to which exercises can Archana do while snacking on chole bhature.

Host Sharma also reminds the audiences that the hit Akshay and Katrina Jodi graced the silver screens in five films between 2006 to 2010. He questions as to what took them ten years to reunite on the big screen. Akshay urges Kat to answer and the Bang Bang actress says that they were just way too busy with other commitments.

Eventually, the stage is taken over by Krushna Abhishek who interacts with the guests and entertains the audience. All in all, the upcoming star-studded episode promises oodles of fun and entertainment for the viewers.

ALSO READ: Ormax True Value Score: The Kapil Sharma Show & Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 Among Top 10 Most-liked Shows

ALSO READ: This Kapil Sharma Show Member Charges Rs 5 Lakh Per Show For 5-minute Performance!