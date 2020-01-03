The Kapil Sharma Show Fame Sumona Chakravarti Opens Up About Her Struggle To Land Good Work

Sumona Chakravarti in a recent interview said that she is finding it hard to land good work. The Kapil Sharma Show fame actress has been missing from the popular show for quite some time now. The 31-year-old confessed to 'literally’ asking for work whilst working on her PR skills.

She said, “I don’t socialise much or attend parties, I usually head home or catch up with friends after shooting. Many might have forgotten I exist. But, I think it’s very important to make your presence felt these days if you want to continue as an actor.”

She went on to add, “I feel people think I’m arrogant, will ask for heavy remuneration and so on. That’s not true. I want to put it out there for everyone that being an actor, I’d demand what I deserve and I’m ready to negotiate for a good project. My PR skills definitely aren’t up to the mark. I realised that quite late… Now, I’m trying to better my approach, meeting people, even calling and messaging them; literally asking for work,”

On being quizzed about the kind of characters and genres she would like to do, the actress replied, “The hero-heroine days are gone, focus is mostly on stories and ensemble cast. Of course, if I get one of the lead parts, I’d love to do it, but then if I’m offered a character essential to the plot, I’d take that, too. It can’t be like if you remove the character the story still progresses, there needs to be some significance.”

For the uninitiated, Sumona Chakravarti has previously been a part of TV serials such as Sapno Se Bhare Naina, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and Jamai Raja to name a few. She has also successfully displayed her comic side in Kahani Comedy Circus Ki, Comedy Nights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show.