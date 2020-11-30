The Kapil Sharma Show: Kiku Sharda & Krushna Abhishek React To Reports Of Bharti Singh Not Being A Part Of The Show

Kiku Sharda On Bharti Being Dropped Of TKSS

Kiku was quoted by BT as saying, "We shot yesterday, and she wasn't there at the shoot. But that's quite normal as she doesn't shoot with us for every episode. In fact, I haven't heard of any talk of her not being a part of the show. She just wasn't there yesterday at the shoot and that's about it."

Krushna Abhishek Reacts To Reports Of Bharti Being Dropped From TKSS

On the other hand, Krushna said, "Bilkul aisa nahi hai (Not at all). I haven't heard of any such discussion or development from the channel's end. No such decision has been taken by the channel. Even if something like this happens, I will support Bharti. She should get back to work. Jo ho gaya woh ho gaya (Whatever has happened, has happened). We stand by Bharti and both Kapil (Sharma) and I are with her. She has my unconditional support."

About Bharti Not Shooting For TKSS

When asked about the shoot that happened on November 27, in which Bharti was not present, he said that Bharti was unwell and she herself didn't want to shoot or else she would have come. He added that they are like family.

Krushna Says…

Krushna also said that he met Bharti and Haarsh Limbachiyaa soon after their released on bail. He added that their equation goes beyond their profession and said that Bharti is the only one he proudly call his sister apart from his real sibling, Arti Singh.

Krushna Is Irked With Raju Srivastava’s Statements

It has to be recalled that Raju Srivastava had expressed his shock and anger towards Bharti, after she admitted to consuming drugs. Irked with Raju's statement, Krushna told BT, "Raju Srivastava ne toh bohot hi bakwaas kee hai. What he said was shocking. Usne lifetime ke liye relationship kharaab kar liya hai sabke saath. Poori team hamaari naraaz hai usse for the comment he made (Team TKSS is very upset with him)."