TKSS: Parmeet & Archana Puran Singh Reveal How They Decided To Marry At Night; Paid Panditji For It

The Kapil Sharma Show is back on television screens. Recently, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who became extremely popular for his noble act of helping migrant workers during the lockdown, graced the show. Since no films are releasing in theatres due to the current situation, actors won't be coming to the show. Hence, this time, the family members of the cast will be appearing on the show. Archana Puran Singh's husband Parmeet Sethi, Krushna Abhishek's wife Kashmera Shah and Kiku Sharda's wife Priyanka Sharda will be seen on the show as guests. The makers have released a couple of promos from the upcoming episodes and it looks interesting. Also, in the upcoming episode, Parmeet will be revealing how he and Archana got married.

Kapil Sharma, who was keen to know if Archana made Parmeet go the extra mile for marriage, Parmeet said, "Archana forced me to marry her. She created such a situation that I had no other option left." Archana then said, "Parmeet is lying. He proposed to me and we actually eloped to get married. We did not run away from each other but we ran together to get married."

According to TOI, Parmeet revealed how he and Archana decided to get married. Parmeet shared the story and said, "We decided at 11 in the night to marry each other and went looking for a pandit ji."

He further said, "At 12 when we found one, the pandit asked us if we were eloping and whether the girl was baalik or not. To which I replied mere se jyaada baalik hai ladki. Then he said aise nahi hoti shaadi mahurat niklega or phir hogi. We paid him the same night and the next morning at 11 we got married."

Also, the cast of web series Avrodh: The Siege Within, Madhurima Tuli, Amit Sadh and others will be gracing the show. The Avrodh cast also had a blast shooting with TKSS team.