TKSS PROMO: Kiku & Others Ask Kapil Sharma To Restart The Show; Kapil Takes A Dig At Himself!

Kapil’s Team Ask Him To Restart The Show

In the promo, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and Sumona Chakravarti are seen holding a placard and shouting slogan ‘Shuru karo bhai shuru karo, The Kapil Sharma Show shuru karo.' Kapil enters the scene with a swag! He is seen holding a broomstick and cleaning the place. He tells others that he has a lot of work. It is then Kiku asks Kapil to start the show which has been stopped.

Kapil Takes A Dig At Himself

Kapil takes a dig at himself by saying that this time, he hasn't stopped the show, it is Sony who has stopped it. Kiku asks Kapil to talk to them and restart the show as he has become fat sitting idle at home!

Kapil & Krushna Troll Bharti

While Kapil cracks jokes on Kiku, Bharti interrupts and tells that everyone will get money, she also has to give salary to her servants. It is then Krushna and Kapil make fun of her and the latter tells others that Haarsh (Bharti's husband) is the servant!

Archana Puran Singh Is Back!

Krushna, with a few punchlines, also requests Kapil to restart as his parlour is also shut down. Kapil asks his team to get ready as they are going to restart the show.

Archana Puran Singh too is back in her guest seat.