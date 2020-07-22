TKSS PROMO: Kiku & Others Ask Kapil Sharma To Restart The Show; Kapil Takes A Dig At Himself!

    For Quick Alerts
      After three long months, many shows have resumed work. Recently, we had revealed that The Kapil Sharma Show's team has also resumed work. The actors had also shared a glimpse of how they are following precautions to keep Coronavirus at bay. Kapil had also shared a picture from the sets, wherein he was seen getting ready for the show. He had captioned the picture as, "विश्वास की डोर के साथ बंधे हैं हम एक दूसरे के साथ, वरना मुझे तो यह भी नहीं पता के यह आदमी मेरे ही हैं या किसी और के 🤔 #shooting #shootlife #newnormal #2020 #tkss #thekapilsharmashow #comedy #fun #laughter 😀🥳🥳🥳🙏" Finally, the makers have revealed the fresh promo of the show, which looks interesting. The team is back with their punchlines and pulling each other's leg!

      Kapil’s Team Ask Him To Restart The Show

      Kapil’s Team Ask Him To Restart The Show

      In the promo, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and Sumona Chakravarti are seen holding a placard and shouting slogan ‘Shuru karo bhai shuru karo, The Kapil Sharma Show shuru karo.' Kapil enters the scene with a swag! He is seen holding a broomstick and cleaning the place. He tells others that he has a lot of work. It is then Kiku asks Kapil to start the show which has been stopped.

      Kapil Takes A Dig At Himself

      Kapil Takes A Dig At Himself

      Kapil takes a dig at himself by saying that this time, he hasn't stopped the show, it is Sony who has stopped it. Kiku asks Kapil to talk to them and restart the show as he has become fat sitting idle at home!

      Kapil & Krushna Troll Bharti

      Kapil & Krushna Troll Bharti

      While Kapil cracks jokes on Kiku, Bharti interrupts and tells that everyone will get money, she also has to give salary to her servants. It is then Krushna and Kapil make fun of her and the latter tells others that Haarsh (Bharti's husband) is the servant!

      Archana Puran Singh Is Back!

      Archana Puran Singh Is Back!

      Krushna, with a few punchlines, also requests Kapil to restart as his parlour is also shut down. Kapil asks his team to get ready as they are going to restart the show.

      Archana Puran Singh too is back in her guest seat.

      CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE PROMO

