The Kapil Sharma Show New Promo: Sonu Sood Gets Emotional As Migrant Workers Thank Him

Sonu Gets Teary-Eyed

In the promo, Sonu gets teary-eyed as the migrant workers, whom he helped to reach their homes and reuniting with their families during the lockdown, thanked him for the same.

The Kapil Sharma Show From August 1

The promo also revealed that the first episode post lockdown will be aired on August 1, 2020. Sony TV shared the promo and captioned it, "Laakhon logon ko unke ghar pohonchakar bane Sonu Sood, desh ke dilon ke asli Superstar! Aur ab aa rahe hai woh #TheKapilSharmaShow par, naye episode mein, 1st August, Sat - Sun, raat 9:30 baje #LaughterKaReturn."

Sonu Talks About The App Pravasi Rojgar

On the show, the actor will be seen sharing the thought and the motivation behind the app, Pravasi Rojgar, which was recently launched and also shared some anecdotes about it.

The Bollywood Actor Says…

Sonu was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "While arranging for travel, I used to enquire about when they will come back and whether or not they will come back at all. To which I used to get a standard response saying if they get a job they will come, else they will try and figure something in their own hometown. This got me thinking. Being from the engineering background myself, I started work on a platform along with my team, to figure a way in which these people could get a job through an app. It took us 2-3 months to build this and through this app, any one, from any state, can upskill themselves, or even find a suitable job in another state. By the time this episode goes on air, around 1 - 1.5 lakh people would have found themselves a job."

Kapil Wishes Sonu On His Birthday

Meanwhile, Sonu is celebrating his birthday today (July 30). Kapil took to social media and sent special wishes to the Bollywood actor on his special day. The comedian shared a picture snapped with Sonu and wrote, "Wish u a very happy birthday ⁦‪@sonu_sood paji 🤗 keep inspiring the world with ur noble work. Health, happiness, prosperity n more power to u 🤗❤️🙏."