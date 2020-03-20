The Kapil Sharma Show Retains Top Spot; Choti Sarrdaarni Witnesses A Drop

Top 3 Shows

Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show and SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have retained their top two spots while Mere Sai has managed to jump to the third spot. The shows have managed to garner 71, 69 and 67 points, respectively.

KKK 10 & India's Best Dancer

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 has dropped to the fourth spot while India's Best Dancer has managed to grab the fifth place. The shows have managed to fetch 65 and 62 points, respectively.

RadhaKrishn & Choti Sarrdaarni

RadhaKrishn has managed to retain its sixth place with 61 points while Choti Sardaarni has bagged the eighth place with 60 points.

Kundali Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs

While Kumkum Bhagya is at the tenth place with 57 points, its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has managed to managed to jump to the seventh place with 60 points. Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs is at the ninth place and has managed to bag 60 points.