      The Kapil Sharma Show Retains Top Spot; Choti Sarrdaarni Witnesses A Drop

      Ormax True Value (OTV) Score for last week (March 9-March 15) is out. For the uninitiated, Ormax True Value is a definitive tool for content testing for the Indian Television industry. The score is given based on the audience engagement. As per the report, The Kapil Sharma Show has retained its top spot while India's Best Dancer has made entry to the chart. Choti Sardaarni has witnessed a drop.

      Top 3 Shows

      Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show and SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have retained their top two spots while Mere Sai has managed to jump to the third spot. The shows have managed to garner 71, 69 and 67 points, respectively.

      KKK 10 & India's Best Dancer

      Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 has dropped to the fourth spot while India's Best Dancer has managed to grab the fifth place. The shows have managed to fetch 65 and 62 points, respectively.

      RadhaKrishn & Choti Sarrdaarni

      RadhaKrishn has managed to retain its sixth place with 61 points while Choti Sardaarni has bagged the eighth place with 60 points.

      Kundali Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs

      While Kumkum Bhagya is at the tenth place with 57 points, its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has managed to managed to jump to the seventh place with 60 points. Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs is at the ninth place and has managed to bag 60 points.

      Top 10 Shows (OTV Score)

      1. The Kapil Sharma Show

      2. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

      3. Mere Sai

      4. Khatron Ke Khiladi 10

      5. India's Best Dancer

      6. RadhaKrishn

      7. Kundali Bhagya

      8. Choti Sardarni

      9. Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs

      10. Kumkum Bhagya

      Story first published: Friday, March 20, 2020, 17:37 [IST]
