    Sushant Singh Rajput
      The Kapil Sharma Show Team To Resume Shoot By Mid-July; Archana Puran Singh To Be Back As The Judge!

      Many television actors have resumed shooting and the makers of a few shows have also announced that their shows will be aired from July 13. Although The Kapil Sharma Show team is yet to resume shooting, the show has been creating a lot of buzz, especially regarding the first guest. There was also doubt about Archana Puran Singh's presence on the show. But now, it is being said that she will be back as a judge on the show.

      Sonu Sood Might Be Among First Guests

      As per Mumbai Mirror report, the makers are in talks with many A-list actors and Sonu Sood might be one of the first guests. A source told the leading daily, "Sonu loves Kapil and is keen to be on the show. Talks are also on with other A-list actors."

      Shooting To Begin By Mid-July

      Regarding the shoot, it is being said that sanitisation of the set has already begun at Mumbai's Film City, and the team has started preparing to resume shooting by mid-July.

      Archana Puran Singh Will Be Back

      Apparently, the entire team including Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Chandan Prabhakar and Kiku Sharda have been rehearsing via virtual conferencing. Archana Puran Singh will be back as the judge. The audiences can expect the gags, like always, to be related to current scenario.

      No Live Audience

      As revealed earlier, there will be some format changes due to the Coronavirus crisis. Earlier, the team used to shoot in front of a live audience, who also got a chance to interact with the team. But due to the pandemic and since the team has to follow protocols which includes social distancing, there will be no live audience.

