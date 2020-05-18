The Khabri Accuses Mahira Sharma Of Buying Shehnaaz Gill's Fan Pages On Twitter For THIS Reason!

After calling Asim Riaz ungrateful, the biggest influencer for the Bigg Boss franchise, The Khabri has now slammed Mahira Sharma in a slew of tweets. The anonymous entity has alleged that the actress is buying former Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill's fan pages on Twitter. According to him, Sharma is acquiring fans that belong to Gill on social media in order to win at the International Iconic Awards 2020.

The Khabri tweeted, "So @MahiraSharma_ is buying all The fan pages of @ishehnaaz_gill. Reason is that tuchha IconicWard, she promoted That Lukha organiser, Now He wants to give her that award." He then went on to razz Mahira in a follow up tweet by claiming that she had no fan following even during Bigg Boss 13 and wrote, "Arey aise hi dedo, She deserves such award. #BB13 me to bechari ko koie Fan ni bana to Khareedne do."

The Khabri concluded by pointing out that Mahira has been promoting the award show organizer for an easy win. This was closely followed by Shehnaaz Gill’s fan army attacking Mahira online for her allegedly dishonesty. Check out the scathing post below:

so @MahiraSharma_ is buying all The fan pages of @ishehnaaz_gill



Reason is that tuchha IconicWard🤣 she promoted That Lukha organiser, Now He wants to give her that award🤷‍♂️🤣 Arey aise hi dedo, She deserves such award🤣#BB13 me to bechari ko koie Fan ni bana to Khareedne do — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) May 16, 2020

It must be recollected that this is not the first time the Kundali Bhagya actress has been embroiled in an award related controversy. A few months ago, Mahira Sharma got into big trouble after she shared an image of the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award certificate that declared her the 'Most Fashionable Contestant of Bigg Boss 13'. The DPIFF officials accused her of forging their certificate and demanded an apology from her. But later, the actress termed the situation as a huge miscommunication and issued a statement that the allegations made against her are untrue and uncalled for.

