This Kapil Sharma Show Member Charges Rs 5 Lakh Per Show For 5-minute Performance!

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most popular family shows. Not just the viewers, even celebrities love to watch and even be a part of the show. Of late, many popular celebrities graced the show to promote their upcoming films. TKSS is also one of the top 10 shows on the TRP chart. Recently, the show completed 100 episodes and the Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar had graced the sets. The actor revealed one of the team member's fee, which took everyone by surprise!

In one of the fun segments, Akshay Kumar was seen grilling the team members for what they do on the show and when he came to Chandu's turn, he asked him, "What do you do on the show except 'oye hoye oye hoye'?"

Akshay then took the contract papers and revealed that Chandan charges Rs 5 lakh per show for a five-minute performance. The Good Newwz actor said, "Main aap sab ko batana chahunga ke Chandan Prabhakar 5 lakh leta hai ek show ka aur 5 min aata hai. Yani ki 1 min ka 1 lakh rupayaa leta hai ye admi."

If Chandan's fee surprised everyone, the bigger shock would be of Kapil Sharma's fee! It has to be recalled that when Udit Narayan had visited the sets he had revealed Kapil's fee. He had said that the comedian-actor earns about Rs 1 crore from Sony TV for hosting each episode of the show.

For the uninitiated, the conversation between Udit and Kapil started when the latter told Udit that his face is so innocent and voice is so magical that it doesn't look that he would have never fooled anyone for money, but looks like people definitely must have fooled him. Responding to this, Udit said that 'Kapil never had to struggle for money as he has heard that he charges Rs 1 crore for one episode'.

