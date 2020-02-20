This Week’s Episode On MTV Nishedh Breaks The Barrier On TB And Unwanted Pregnancy

In its journey of crushing social taboos and doing away with stereotypes, MTV Nishedh is upping the ante, one episode at a time. Taking on further from last week’s theme, this week’s episode dwells on social issues like TB and Malnutrition and how the affected are taking the right steps for their betterment. While sparks of a bond fly between Aastha and Tushar amidst all the chaos, the episode also scouts around the stigma of unwanted pregnancy before marriage.

In its 5th week, the story moves ahead with a TB survivor, star rapper who comes to Megha’s radio show and talks openly about his journey. Despite threats from her boss, Megha talks about TB on her show and to their surprise, she ends up extending it for another hour as more and more callers pour in. As a result, positive changes occur in the lives of Bunty and Vicky. The episode also shows Gaurav buying a pregnancy kit for Riddhi which shows positive and Guddi’s success in sports as she resorts to a balanced diet.

Megha's Radio show Nishedh has become a rage now and she gives a shout out to Venture No. 5 since she is a frequent customer. With the world listening to her, will that affect Aastha's life? Or their start-up in a new way? How will Manav and Aastha solve the ever-debatable topic of who'll be the CEO of Venture No. 5? Will they get new investors?

