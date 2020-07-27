Throwback! When Surbhi Chandna Said She Doesn't Find Naagin Regressive
Surbhi Chandna became a household name with her role of Anika in Ishqbaaz. For the uninitiated, Surbhi was also seen in Gul Khan's other show Qubool Hai, but it was Ishqbaaz that impressed fans. She won a lot of appreciation and garnered huge fan following. She later went on to do Sanjivani 2, which was also appreciated by fans. There are rumours that the makers of upcoming show Naagin 5 have approached Surbhi to play naagin! Although nothing has been confirmed yet, way back in 2017, the actress had given positive comment on Naagin! She even said that she wouldn't mind playing Naagin.
Surbhi Chandna On Naagin
In a throwback interview with IWMBuzz, when Surbhi Chandna was asked if she feels it is regressive to project women on television as kitchen queens, naagins and chudails, she said that she doesn't think so and that Naagin had an amazing run on TV.
Naagin Had An Amazing Run
The actress was quoted by IWMBuzz as saying, "I don't think so as Naagin had an amazing run on TV. I think people want to watch different content. When you know that you are rating high and people are enjoying the content then what's wrong in it."
‘If Any Day I Have To Play A Naagin, I Would Be Happily Doing’
She further added, "If any day I have to play a Naagin, I would be happily doing it if I am convinced with the role. It also depends on the actor. Mouni does it beautifully. She is flawless. I don't think it is regressive."
Ekta Is Doing A Great Job!
Surbhi also felt that Ekta Kapoor (producer of Naagin) is doing a great job by getting different content on TV. She also felt that certain section of TV viewers fails to understand the difference between reel and real.
