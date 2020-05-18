TikTok Deletes Faizal Siddiqui’s Video ‘Glorifying’ Acid Attack After NCW Complaint

TikTok star Faizal Siddiqui landed into trouble after a video of him went viral recently, in which he allegedly 'glorified' acid attacks on women. The Chinese mobile app company reportedly deleted the video on Monday, May 18, after the National Commission for Women (NCW) Chief Rekha Sharma asked the Maharashtra Director General of Police Subodh Kumar Jaiswal to take action against the TikToker.

Rekha Sharma condemned the video made by the social media influencer for "promoting the grievous crime of acid attack on social media". NCW confirmed the development by sharing a picture of Rekha Sharma's letter to Subodh Kumar Jaiswal on Twitter.

NCW wrote, "@NCWIndia has written to @DGPMaharashtra Shri. Subodh Kumar Jaiswal to take action against #FaizalSiddiqui for the video he posted that promotes a grievous crimes of #acidattack on social media using @TikTok_IN App. @CyberDost @MahaCyber1".

For the unversed, the video, which has now been taken down by TikTok, shows Faizal Siddiqui threatening a girl for leaving him for another guy. He then throws water on her face. The next frame showed the girl's face, covered with heavy makeup, was interpreted as bruises and damage done by acid.

Due to this controversy, Faizal Siddiqui, who has over 13.4 million followers on TikTok, released a statement on Instagram that he didn't want to hurt anyone in any capacity. He apologised by stating, "My Intention was never to hurt anyone in any Capacity. As a social media influencer, I realize my responsibility and apologize to anyone who was offended by the video @ncwindia."

Faizal said that the first part of the clip in which he was seen drinking the water from the glass was edited from the original video and was circulated on social media. "Acid Kaun Peeta Hai," (Who drinks acid?) he wrote.

Faizal Siddiqui is the brother of Amir Siddiqui, who recently made a controversial and abusive video called YouTube vs TikTok. Amir had tagged several YouTubers in the clip after which CarryMinati posted a roast video with abusive language. The video was later deleted by YouTube.

