TikTok Star Samir Khan Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Mocking Face Mask In His Video

TikTok star from Madhya Pradesh, Samir Khan has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. Based in a small district of MP, Sagar, Samir Khan has become the first person from the zone to be tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus.

Notably, Samir Khan is the one who had mocked face mask in his TikTok video amid Coronavirus outbreak and the video went viral on social media. After getting infected from COVID-19, Samir is urging his fans to pray for his speedy recovery.

Watch the video here:

MP: TikTok user Samir Khan who mocked face mask in video tests positive for Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/r7ZKo99l8W — Anshu K Deipak (@AKDeipak) April 11, 2020

In the above couple of TikTok videos, one can see, Samir Khan is seen saying that god will keep us safer than a face mask. However, in the other video, Samir is seen urging his fans (mention what he is urging) from the isolation ward of MP Hospital. He asks fans to support him as he won't be able to upload videos on TikTok due to his ill health. He urged people to pray for him.

Well, ever since the Indian government imposed nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of deadly COVID-19, people are staying at home to fight against the virus. However, some miscreants are breaking the rules of lockdown and posting videos on TikTok, in which they mock the government's orders.

Though the cops are taking action on those people, it's a responsibility of every citizen of India to keep themselves safe and follow the government's guidelines. After all, Indians are facing a tough time during this lockdown as the positive cases are increasing rapidly in the country. India has reported 7600 Coronavirus positive cases while 249 deaths so far.

PM Narendra Modi likely to address the nation tonight or on Sunday about the Coronavirus lockdown. Let's just wait for the official announcement on the lockdown.