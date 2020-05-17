Tiktokers Vs Youtubers Row: Casting Director Noor Siddiqui Files NC Complaint Against Amir Siddiqui

The TikTok Vs YouTube fight online has spread like wildfire in India. It all started when Tiktoker Amir Siddiqui made a video dissing Youtubers whilst claiming to represent the whole TikTok community. His act did not go down well with the Youtube biggies and Carryminati (Ajey Nagar) counteracted by posting a roast video. The matter went berserk with the latter’s video going viral and abusive messages landing on the timelines of major TikTok stars including Faisu, Riyaz, Jannat Zubair and Awez Darbar to name a few.

The entire episode resulted in casting director Noor Siddique taking legal action by filing an NC complaint against the Amir who started the entire row. For the unversed, Noor was planning on casting all the major Tiktokers for a reality show called Toker House. But now, due to Amir's backfired publicity stunt, the entire project is in jeopardy.

The casting director’s lawyer confirmed the NC registered against Amir at the Versova Police station under sections 504,506,507 coupled with a legal defamation notice. He said, "Since Tokers House is coming in which there are tiktokers like Ajaz khan and YouTubers like Hindustani bhau as well, someone is trying to manipulate the pre-show launch by sparking fights amongst them and it wouldn't be wrong to say that it's all being done by Amir Siddiqui, just out of jealousy because he was not chosen for Tokers house."

On the other hand, Carryminati’s video too, has been taken down by Youtube for various violations including usage of vulgar and abusive language. However, many of his peers have out in support of the Youtuber whilst condemning the video’s removal and by trending #BanTikTokInIndia hashtag.

