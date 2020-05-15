Tinaa Dattaa Is Stuck In Goa Due To Lockdown Since 2 Months!

Tinaa Dattaa, who became popular with the show Uttaran, is stuck in Goa since the past two months because of the lockdown. She says that she can't wait for the lockdown to be lifted to return to Mumbai.

Talking about the same with the Times of India, Tinaa revealed that she spends a week every month in Goa, practising yoga at Aashka Goradia and her husband Brent Goble's yoga centre. But this time, her stay got extended due to the lockdown. She came to Goa on March 13, 2020 and when she was to return, the nationwide lockdown was announced.

Tinaa's parents were worried and wanted her to fly to Kolkata a few days before the lockdown. The actress told the leading daily, "However, I didn't feel right about it. I live in a joint family - my dadi is 95 and my uncle is 65. I couldn't risk their health by exposing myself to the virus during travelling. So, I refrained from going to my hometown (Kolkata). I miss them. They miss me, too, but I can't take any chances."

She further added, "If I have to look at this situation positively, I am happy that I am quarantined here, in a palatial home. It could have been claustrophobic in Mumbai. To be honest, I was fine when the first lockdown was announced. However, I panicked after it got extended. I was worried sick about the plants at my home in Mumbai, as no one can go and water them. I love my plants. They are my most favourite companions, and I love talking to them." She added that Aashka has been a great friend and has been comforting and motivating her throughout.

The Uttaran actress revealed that she has started to love baking. She feels that it is extremely therapeutic and lifts her mood almost instantly.

Also Read: Sonal Vengurlekar In Financial Crunch As Producers Didn't Pay Her Money; Make-Up Man Offers Help