Tinaa Dattaa Writes Love Letter To Bigg Boss 14; Says 'I Still Love You But Not As A Contestant!'

The much-awaited controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14 is all set to hit the television screens on October 3, 2020 at 9 pm on Colors TV. Salman Khan hosted a virtual press conference today and gave us a glimpse of the much-talked about Bigg Boss mall. He also introduced the first contestant of the show, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Kumar Sanu's son. But, the complete list of contestants is not revealed yet. Many popular celebrities' names are doing the rounds, Tinaa Dattaa is one among them! But the actress has clearly denied participating in the show with a unique love letter to the show!

The Uttaran actress shared the love letter on her Instagram handle, which was captioned as, "My Love Letter To My Favourite Bigg Boss! Ssssh....Romance Kharab Mat Karna ♥️."

The love letter read, "Dear Bigg Boss, Did you know how much you are loved??? Let me tell you, I never did. My gosh! Ever since rumours of my 'imaginary' relationship with you started, my phone has been buzzing nonstop! I feel like the girl who has just gotten engaged... my phone is off the hook!"

She further wrote, "Sponsorships for my wardrobe, calls from the media, headlines about the two of us, and so much curiosity. I am thinking ye khichdi paaki hi kaise? My darling, this match is not made in heaven, not on earth and nor on Indian television so remember I still love you but as an audience member and not a contestant. Love, Tinzi Tinaa Dattaa."

Nia Sharma, Carry Minati and recently, Kavita Kaushik too denied being a part of the show. As per reports, Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Malkani, Eijaz Khan, Naina Singh, Nikki Tamboli and Sara Gurpal might participate in the show.

