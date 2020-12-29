TKKS: Kiku Sharda Takes A Dig At Krushna Abhishek And Govinda’s Spat, Says, ‘Chi Chi Doesn’t Talk To You’

In the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, castmate Kiku Sharda was seen taking a dig at the Krushna Abhishek and his spat with Govinda. For the unversed, this is not the first time when someone on the show has pulled Krushna's leg with witty jibes over his feud with mama Govinda. And this time around, Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan and the Coolie No 1 team graced the show as guests to promote their film.

While performing for them, Krushna chided Kiku for something as a part of his sketch and said, “Chee chee aisi baat nahi karte (Don’t talk like this).” Kiku replied by saying, “Chi Chi to aapse baat nahi karte (Govinda doesn’t even talk to you).” Kiku’s poking fun left Krushna red-faced while the guests could not control their laughter.

For those unaware, Chi Chi is how Govinda is fondly referred to by his family and Bollywood members. Interestingly, Govinda headlined the original Coolie No 1 that released in 1995, which was also directed by David Dhawan and starred Karisma Kapoor as the female lead.

The actor and his nephew Krushna have not been on good terms and the latter even refused to perform on Kapil’s show in an episode that featured his mam. He then revealed that their enmity has affected him badly and he had reservations to perform. Govinda then retorted his claims in an official statement.

