TKSS To Welcome Mahabharat Cast? Netizens Request Kapil Sharma To Invite Shaheer's Mahabharat Cast

Ever since the return of The Kapil Sharma Show post lockdown, the team, especially Kapil Sharma has been quite active on social media. As the audiences are aware, due to the pandemic, the format of the show is changed- there is no live audience. Also, since there are no theatre releases, film actors are not coming on the show. But a few celebrities from television and other industries have graced the show. Recently, Kapil revealed on his Twitter account that Mahabharat actors will be gracing his show. He also asked fans if they have any questions for the actors. To this, Mahabharat's Bheeshma aka Arav Chowdharry responded by tweeting, "We have not been called 😊."
Netizens Request Kapil Sharma To Invite Shaheer's Mahabharat Cast
However, netizens were quick enough to react to Kapil's tweet and requested him to invite Shaheer Sheikh and Saurabh Jain's Mahabharat team. A user tweeted, "Sir please invite Starplus Mahabharat cast too someday🙏❤."
Fans’ Comments
A few other fans wrote, "Sir its a humble request pls invite the whole cast of mahabharat starplus . Pls sir 😭😭😭😭🙏🙏🙏" and "इन को invte करे sir 21 वी सदी के बेस्ट महाभारत के कलाकार है ये इन से अच्छा कोई नहीं है।"
Kapil Sharma Quizzes Fans
But, going by the pictures posted on social media, it looks like Kapil was talking about his team turning into Mahabharat characters! The actor-comedian shared a picture with Mahabharat actor in the backdrop (on television) and wrote, "What's the name of the actor on tv behind? Will like first five correct answers 🤪#timepass #bts #lounge #tkss #thekapilsharmashow #behindthescenes #comedy #fun #laughter #weekend #tv #tvshow."
Kapil & His Team Have Fun
Kapil also shared another picture in which he, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Chandan Prabhakar were seen on a chariot. He captioned the picture, "Couldn't find any caption 🙈 pls help guys 🙏."
Kapil & Sumona
In another picture, he was seen conversing with Sumona Chakravarti and captioned it, "Bhoori:- yeh chandu mujhpe line maar raha hai Kappu:- kya ? Maine to usko kapda maarne ko bola tha 🙈🤪"
आज महाभारत के ऐक्टर्ज़ आ रहे हैं, कोई सवाल पूछना चाहते हैं तो कॉमेंट में भेज दें। धन्यवाद🙏— Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) September 21, 2020
