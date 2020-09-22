TKSS To Welcome Mahabharat Cast? Netizens Request Kapil Sharma To Invite Shaheer's Mahabharat Cast

Netizens Request Kapil Sharma To Invite Shaheer's Mahabharat Cast

However, netizens were quick enough to react to Kapil's tweet and requested him to invite Shaheer Sheikh and Saurabh Jain's Mahabharat team. A user tweeted, "Sir please invite Starplus Mahabharat cast too someday🙏❤."

Fans’ Comments

A few other fans wrote, "Sir its a humble request pls invite the whole cast of mahabharat starplus . Pls sir 😭😭😭😭🙏🙏🙏" and "इन को invte करे sir 21 वी सदी के बेस्ट महाभारत के कलाकार है ये इन से अच्छा कोई नहीं है।"

Kapil Sharma Quizzes Fans

But, going by the pictures posted on social media, it looks like Kapil was talking about his team turning into Mahabharat characters! The actor-comedian shared a picture with Mahabharat actor in the backdrop (on television) and wrote, "What's the name of the actor on tv behind? Will like first five correct answers 🤪#timepass #bts #lounge #tkss #thekapilsharmashow #behindthescenes #comedy #fun #laughter #weekend #tv #tvshow."

Kapil & His Team Have Fun

Kapil also shared another picture in which he, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Chandan Prabhakar were seen on a chariot. He captioned the picture, "Couldn't find any caption 🙈 pls help guys 🙏."

Kapil & Sumona

In another picture, he was seen conversing with Sumona Chakravarti and captioned it, "Bhoori:- yeh chandu mujhpe line maar raha hai Kappu:- kya ? Maine to usko kapda maarne ko bola tha 🙈🤪"