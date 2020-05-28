TMKOC Fame Priya Ahuja Aka Rita Reporter Pens A Heartfelt Note For Her Six Month Old Son

Priya Ahuja who rose to fame as Rita Reporter on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah got married to the show’s chief director Malav Rajda. The couple tied the knot back in 2011 and welcomed their firstborn, a baby boy named Ardaas Rajda on November 27 in 2019.

And now, the actress is overjoyed as her little munchkin turned 6 months old. Priya happened to share her excitement by penning a beautiful note explaining her feelings to 'the apple' of her eye. She accompanied it with a cute family portrait on the special occasion.

Priya wrote, “The Apple of our eye is 6 months old. Just want to promise you that you’ll live life on ur terms and conditions.. Nobody will tell you wat to do and wat not to do.. you’ll make your own choices from choosing ur t-shirts’ colour to choosing ur subjects from choosing ur college to choosing ur life partner.. whether to marry or do a live-in whether u want to be with a girl or a guy.. choice will be yours... You’ll never hear log kya kahenge from us.. no comparisons with people no stress of people’s thought process..”

She went on to add, “I’ll never give u filmy dialogues like Maine tujhe paida kiya hai.. Ofcourse kiya hai par tujhpe koi ehsaan nahi kiya.. It was my decision to get u in this world but in your life you’ll make ur own decisions n I promise I’ll try my best to support u n to be with unconditionally PS U don’t owe me anything but I do.. Thank u for coming in my life N more than you this note is to remind myself that I don’t become a typical stereotype mommy” (sic).

