    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      TMKOC Fame Priya Ahuja Aka Rita Reporter Pens A Heartfelt Note For Her Six Month Old Son

      By
      |

      Priya Ahuja who rose to fame as Rita Reporter on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah got married to the show’s chief director Malav Rajda. The couple tied the knot back in 2011 and welcomed their firstborn, a baby boy named Ardaas Rajda on November 27 in 2019.

      And now, the actress is overjoyed as her little munchkin turned 6 months old. Priya happened to share her excitement by penning a beautiful note explaining her feelings to 'the apple' of her eye. She accompanied it with a cute family portrait on the special occasion.

      Priya Ahuja

      Priya wrote, “The Apple of our eye is 6 months old. Just want to promise you that you’ll live life on ur terms and conditions.. Nobody will tell you wat to do and wat not to do.. you’ll make your own choices from choosing ur t-shirts’ colour to choosing ur subjects from choosing ur college to choosing ur life partner.. whether to marry or do a live-in whether u want to be with a girl or a guy.. choice will be yours... You’ll never hear log kya kahenge from us.. no comparisons with people no stress of people’s thought process..”

      She went on to add, “I’ll never give u filmy dialogues like Maine tujhe paida kiya hai.. Ofcourse kiya hai par tujhpe koi ehsaan nahi kiya.. It was my decision to get u in this world but in your life you’ll make ur own decisions n I promise I’ll try my best to support u n to be with unconditionally PS U don’t owe me anything but I do.. Thank u for coming in my life N more than you this note is to remind myself that I don’t become a typical stereotype mommy” (sic).

      View this post on Instagram

      The Apple of our eye is 6months old ❤️ Just want to promise you that you’ll live life on ur terms and conditions.. Nobody will tell you wat to do and wat not to do.. you’ll make your own choices from choosing ur t-shirts’ colour to choosing ur subjects from choosing ur college to choosing ur life partner.. whether to marry or do a live-in whether u want to be with a girl or a guy.. choice will be yours... You’ll never hear log kya kahenge from us.. no comparisons with people no stress of people’s thought process.. I’ll never give u filmy dialogues like Maine tujhe paida kiya hai.. Ofcourse kiya hai par tujhpe koi ehsaan nahi kiya.. It was my decision to get u in this world but in your life you’ll make ur own decisions n I promise I’ll try my best to support u n to be with unconditionally PS U don’t owe me anything but I do.. Thank u for coming in my life ❤️ N more than you this note is to remind myself that I don’t become a typical stereotype mommy

      A post shared by Pri🐾 (@priyaahujarajda) on May 27, 2020 at 5:02am PDT

      ALSO READ: Did You Know? TMKOC Fame Priya Ahuja Aka Rita Reporter Is Married To Its Director Malav Rajda!

      Story first published: Thursday, May 28, 2020, 21:22 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 28, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X