TMKOC: Raj Anadkat Aka Tapu Shares His Family's First Reaction On Seeing Him On TV

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and nationwide lockdown, all film and TV shoots have come to a halt. As a result, most celebs are using this time to virtually connect and interact with their fans on social media. In the same vein, Raj Anadkat aka Tapu of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah opened up about his first family’s reaction on seeing him on the small screen in a live video chat with Telly Chakkar.

Raj revealed, "My mother has been quite instrumental in getting me into this field. She was very keen on seeing me on screen. She used to take me for various auditions and that’s how my journey started." The young actor went on to add that all his family members got emotional and were in tears on seeing him appear on the screen for the very first time.

He went on to add, "Once I had casually told my mother that I will work with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast and the wish just manifested and I bagged the show. I remember my mother and other family members were emotional and teary-eyed when they saw me on the show”. For the unversed, the character of Tapu was earlier portrayed by Bhavya Gandhi.

Sab TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been enthralling audiences of all age groups for more than 11 years now. It enjoys unprecedented amounts of popularity whilst maintaining its numero uno position in terms of ratings when it comes to comedy shows on television. The characters of the show, especially Jethalal's character played by Dilip Joshi, is most loved by the audience.

