Top TV Producers-Actors Unite In Fight Against COVID-19

The entire Indian Television fraternity with the efforts of the top producers have come together to give out a very special and important message during the current pandemic crisis. This initiative, spearheaded by producer Ekta Kapoor, also includes other top producers namely Binaifer Kohli, Gul Khan, Fazila Allana, Abhishek Rege, JD Majethia and Anil Wanvari.

This innovative and fun video, which speaks the universal language of entertainment while emphasising on the importance of staying at home, was launched earlier in the day today. The motto behind coming together of these actors from different shows across different channels, is to unite people in the government's fight against Corona. For more inclusivity and further the reach, the makers have also created a rendition of the video for the hearing-impaired population. This special video has been done in association with India Signing Hands.

Shares Ekta Kapoor, "The world is currently going through a depressing time as we all are fighting and trying to cope up with a pandemic. And this present situation has made it imperative for us to unite. This video is an initiative of the television producers' association of our country and we got all the top television actors to participate in this video, which was conceptualized over numerous conference calls! It is an effort from all of us in encouraging people to stay home. We hope this reaches far and wide."

JD Majethia, Producer, Chairman IFTPC (Indian Film and television producers council) TV & Web series expresses, "Though TV industry is widely spread everyone connected from artist, technicians, workers to producers are always a phone call away, especially for their Fans. One message from Ekta Kapoor on producers' group and here we have a Multi starring entertaining "Quarantined" film by the TV fraternity."

Adds producer Sonali Jaffar, "We may not have a control over the events but we do have the power to not get reduced by them. The television fraternity has gotten together to abide by the new normal. We urge the families to stay at home and keep our distance from the virus."

The video features leading television actors namely Anita Hassanandani, Aasif Sheikh, Aura Bhatnagar, Divyanka Tripathi, Erica Fernandes, Karan V Grover, Karan Jotwani, Karishma Tanna, Manish Paul, Mouni Roy, Parth Samthaan, Reem Shaikh, Rohitashv Gour, Sehban Azim, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Shailesh Lodha, Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Shukla, Srithi Jha; Surbhi Jyoti and Vikram Singh Chauhan. It is directed by Guroudev Bhalla, and creatively helmed by Sonali Jaffar.

