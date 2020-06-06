Triple X-2: Hindustani Bhau Sends Legal Notice To Ekta; Says, 'Apologise Or Pay Rs 100 Cr To GOI'

Ekta Kapoor's web series Triple X-2 has been hitting the headlines ever since Vikas Phatak aka Hindustani Bhau filed an FIR against the producer. The ex-Bigg Boss contestant claimed that Ekta and Shobha Kapoor insulted army personnel in their ALTBalaji's show, XXX Uncensored 2. Post this, an ex-army personnel lodged a complaint in Gurugram's Palam Vihar police station. Martyrs Welfare Foundation (MWF) chairman Major TC Rao, had raised an objection over its allegedly inappropriate and vulgar content, claiming that it will demoralise our armed forces. Now, Bhau has sent a legal notice to Ekta Kapoor, asking her to either apologise to the army or pay Rs 100 crore to the Indian government.

As per the Spotboye report after a police complaint, a legal notice on behalf of Hindustani Bhau has been sent by his lawyer Ali Kaashif Khan to Ekta.

Sharing details, Ali told the entertainment portal, "We have sent a legal notice to Ekta Kapoor. In the notice, we have mentioned that she tenders an apology to the Indian Army, pay damages of Rs 100 crore to the Indian government, remove the illicit episode and refrain from doing any such acts further again. And we have also kept the condition to be followed within 14 days else we will be going ahead strictly along with the police complaint as well as a petition in high court to ban ALT Balaji."

PTI report suggested that FIR was registered against Ekta and two others here in Madhya Pradesh on charges of spreading obscenity, hurting religious feelings and improper use of national emblems.

Annapurna police station inspector Satish Kumar Dwivedi revealed that besides Ekta, the FIR names the director of the web series Pankhudi Rodrigues and screenwriter Jessica Khurana. Satish also told PTI, "Ekta Kapoor's OTT platform ALTBalaji streamed (erotic) web series Triple X season 2 which not only spread obscenity but also hurt religious feelings of a particular community."

