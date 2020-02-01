TRP Toppers (Online): Beyhadh 2 Tops The Chart; Choti Sarrdaarni Witnesses Major Jump
The latest online TRP ratings are here! Beyhadh 2 and Bigg Boss 13 have swapped their places. Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang's show has topped the online TRP chart. While Choti Sarrdaarni has witnessed a major jump, Naagin 4 has dropped down on the chart. Yeh Hai Chahatein is replaced by Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka.
Beyhadh 2 & The Kapil Sharma Show
Sony TV's shows Beyhadh 2 and The Kapil Sharma Show have grabbed the first and the ninth places. The shows have managed to grab 28.1 and 23.2 points, respectively.
Bigg Boss 13 & Naagin 4
While Bigg Boss 13 has dropped down to the second spot and has managed to garner 35.5 points, Naagin 4 has occupied the sixth spot with 29.5 points.
Choti Sarrdaarni & Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka
Colors' Choti Sarrdaarni has managed to occupy the third spot with 33.2 points while Star Plus' Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka is back on the chart (at the 10th spot) with 21.7 points.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has occupied the fifth spot, its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has bagged the fourth place. The shows have managed to get 31.4 and 32.0 points, respectively.
Kasautii Zindagii Kay & Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has managed to occupy the seventh place followed by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah at the eighth place. The shows have managed to fetch 24.4 and 23.2 points, respectively.
Top 10 Shows (Online)
1. Beyhadh 2
2. Bigg Boss 13
3. Choti Sarrdaarni
4. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
5. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
6. Naagin 4
7. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2
8. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
9. The Kapil Sharma Show
10. Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka
