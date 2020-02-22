TRP Toppers (Online): Bigg Boss 13 Bags Top Spot; Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 Enters The Chart

Bigg Boss 13 & Naagin 4

While Colors' controversial show, Bigg Boss 13 is back at the top spot, Naagin 4 has jumped several positions on the online TRP chart (at the fifth place). The shows have grabbed 37.7 and 28.4 points, respectively.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has dropped to the second place and has fetched 35.0 points, its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke has managed to occupy the third place with 33.8 points.

Beyhadh 2 & Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

Sony TV's Beyhadh 2 has managed to occupy the fourth place with 31.3 points, Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has jumped one step up (at the sixth place) with 25.0 points.

Choti Sarrdaarni & Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Choti Sarrdaarni has slipped to the seventh spot followed by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah at the eighth place. The shows have managed to get 22.8 and 21.8 points, respectively.

Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 & Yeh Hai Chaahatein

Sony TV's new show, Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 has managed to occupy the ninth spot while Yeh Hai Chaahatein has retained its 10th place. The shows have managed to fetch 17.5 points and 14.0 points, respectively.