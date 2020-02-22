    For Quick Alerts
      TRP Toppers (Online): Bigg Boss 13 Bags Top Spot; Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 Enters The Chart

      The latest online TRP ratings are here! Bigg Boss 13 and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have swapped their places. Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke, Naagin 4 and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 have witnessed jumps. Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka has been replaced by Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 on the online TRP chart.

      Bigg Boss 13 & Naagin 4

      Bigg Boss 13 & Naagin 4

      While Colors' controversial show, Bigg Boss 13 is back at the top spot, Naagin 4 has jumped several positions on the online TRP chart (at the fifth place). The shows have grabbed 37.7 and 28.4 points, respectively.

      Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

      Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

      Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has dropped to the second place and has fetched 35.0 points, its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke has managed to occupy the third place with 33.8 points.

      Beyhadh 2 & Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

      Beyhadh 2 & Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

      Sony TV's Beyhadh 2 has managed to occupy the fourth place with 31.3 points, Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has jumped one step up (at the sixth place) with 25.0 points.

      Choti Sarrdaarni & Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

      Choti Sarrdaarni & Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

      Choti Sarrdaarni has slipped to the seventh spot followed by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah at the eighth place. The shows have managed to get 22.8 and 21.8 points, respectively.

      Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 & Yeh Hai Chaahatein

      Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 & Yeh Hai Chaahatein

      Sony TV's new show, Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 has managed to occupy the ninth spot while Yeh Hai Chaahatein has retained its 10th place. The shows have managed to fetch 17.5 points and 14.0 points, respectively.

      Top 10 Shows (Online)

      1. Bigg Boss 13

      2. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

      3. Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

      4. Beyhadh 2

      5. Naagin 4

      6. Kasautii Zindagii Kay

      7. Choti Sarrdaarni

      8. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

      9. Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2

      10. Yeh Hai Chaahatein

      Story first published: Saturday, February 22, 2020, 17:40 [IST]
