TRP Toppers (Online): Bigg Boss 13 Drops To 2nd Place; Yeh Hai Chahatein Re-enters The Chart
The latest online TRP ratings are here! While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has topped the TRP chart, Bigg Boss 13 has dropped to the second spot. Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke and Naagin 4 have witnessed drops, while Beyhadh 2 and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have climbed several positions on the chart. The Kapil Sharma Show has been replaced by Yeh Hai Chahatein on the online TRP chart.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has occupied the top spot with 34.4 points, its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has dropped to the fourth place with 32.7 points.
Bigg Boss 13 & Beyhadh 2
Bigg Boss 13 has managed to occupy the second place followed by Beyhadh 2 at the third place. The shows have managed to grab 34.0 and 33.5 points, respectively.
Choti Sarrdarrni & Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka
While Choti Sarrdaarni has retained its fifth place, Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka has managed to occupy the eighth place. The shows have managed to fetch 31.3 and 24.2 points, respectively.
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & Kasautii Zindagii Kay
SAB TV's sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has grabbed the sixth place with 29.0 points followed by Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 at the seventh place with 26.6 points.
Naagin 4 & Yeh Hai Chahatein
Naagin 4 is at the ninth place followed by Yeh Hai Chahatein at the 10th place. The shows have managed to grab 22.7 and 21.3 points, respectively.
Top 10 Shows (Online)
1. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
2. Bigg Boss 13
3. Beyhadh 2
4. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke with
5. Choti Sarrdarrni
6. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
7. Kasautii Zindagii Kay
8. Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka
9. Naagin 4
10. Yeh Hai Chahatein
Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale: Sidharth-Asim's Takkar Performance Is A Must Watch