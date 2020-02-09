TRP Toppers (Online): Bigg Boss 13 Is Back At Top Spot; Beyhadh & Choti Sarrdaarni Witness Drops

Bigg Boss 13 & Naagin 4

While Bigg Boss 13 is back at the number one spot, Naagin 4 has dropped to the seventh place. The shows have managed to garner 36.5 and 26.9 points, respectively.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has jumped to the third spot with 33.3 points, its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has managed to occupy the second place with 35.2 points.

Beyhadh 2 & Choti Sarrdaarni

Beyhadh 2 has occupied the fourth spot followed by Choti Sarrdaarni at the fifth place. The shows have managed to fetch 31.0 points and 30.7 points, respectively.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay & Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka

While Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has jumped to the sixth spot with 28.2 points, Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka has managed to occupy the ninth place with 24.3 points.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & The Kapil Sharma Show

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has retained its eighth spot while The Kapil Sharma Show has bagged the 10th place. The shows have managed to get 25.0 and 23.7 points, respectively.