TRP Toppers (Online): Bigg Boss 13 Is Back At Top Spot; Beyhadh & Choti Sarrdaarni Witness Drops
The latest online TRP ratings are here! There are no replacements or new entries, except a few shuffling of shows on the online TRP chart. Bigg Boss 13 is back at the top spot. While Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke witnessed jumps, Beyhadh 2, Choti Sarrdaarni, Naagin 4 and The Kapil Sharma Show have dropped on the online TRP chart.
Bigg Boss 13 & Naagin 4
While Bigg Boss 13 is back at the number one spot, Naagin 4 has dropped to the seventh place. The shows have managed to garner 36.5 and 26.9 points, respectively.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has jumped to the third spot with 33.3 points, its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has managed to occupy the second place with 35.2 points.
Beyhadh 2 & Choti Sarrdaarni
Beyhadh 2 has occupied the fourth spot followed by Choti Sarrdaarni at the fifth place. The shows have managed to fetch 31.0 points and 30.7 points, respectively.
Kasautii Zindagii Kay & Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka
While Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has jumped to the sixth spot with 28.2 points, Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka has managed to occupy the ninth place with 24.3 points.
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & The Kapil Sharma Show
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has retained its eighth spot while The Kapil Sharma Show has bagged the 10th place. The shows have managed to get 25.0 and 23.7 points, respectively.
Top 10 shows (Online)
1. Bigg Boss 13
2. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
4. Beyhadh 2
5. Choti Sarrdaarni
6. Kasautii Zindagii Kay
7. Naagin 4
8. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah 25.0 points
9. Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka
10. The Kapil Sharma Show
